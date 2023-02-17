Authors Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo’s New Book, "Black Hand Black Sheep," is a Fascinating Look at the Real-Life and Times of the Authors' Great-Uncle

Recent release “Black Hand Black Sheep,” from Page Publishing authors Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo, centers around the life of both authors' great-uncle Antonio and explores his involvement in organized crime. Within the pages of "Black Hand Black Sheep," Louis and Anthony explore whether or not a murder Antonio was involved in was truly self-defense, as was claimed many years ago.