Authors Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo’s New Book, "Black Hand Black Sheep," is a Fascinating Look at the Real-Life and Times of the Authors' Great-Uncle
Recent release “Black Hand Black Sheep,” from Page Publishing authors Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo, centers around the life of both authors' great-uncle Antonio and explores his involvement in organized crime. Within the pages of "Black Hand Black Sheep," Louis and Anthony explore whether or not a murder Antonio was involved in was truly self-defense, as was claimed many years ago.
Kings Mountain, NC, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo, two brothers who reside in North Carolina after retiring from a lengthy career in the law enforcement field, have completed their new book, “Black Hand Black Sheep”: a gripping story of the life of the authors’ great-uncle, how he became embroiled in a life of organized crime and murder.
“As a teenager, in the early 1900s, Antonio Caliendo left Italy in hopes of finding a better life in America,” writes Louis and Anthony. “His journey from the Italian countryside would take him from the steel mills of Western Pennsylvania to the iron bars of Western Penitentiary.
“Through his involvement in ‘bootlegging’ during the Prohibition, Antonio would be introduced to the beginnings of organized crime in his new country. He would eventually face the most challenging obstacle of his life as he fought to protect himself from certain death.
“One hundred years later, his great-nephews would seek the truth surrounding events in their uncle’s life and uncover evidence of a century-old murder.”
Published by Page Publishing, Louis Caliendo and Anthony Caliendo’s mesmerizing tale is inspired by the stories that would get passed down to them through family members, as well as both author’s careers in law enforcement. Combining their love of storytelling with thorough research into their great-uncle’s life, Louis and Anthony Caliendo aim to bring a part of their family’s history to life and discover the circumstance around a crime attributed to Antonio.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Black Hand Black Sheep" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
