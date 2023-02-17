Author AJ LeBergé’s New Book, "The Shores of Lake Marie," is a Suspenseful Work About a Town Afflicted with a Vicious Streak of Evil and Horrendous Events
Recent release “The Shores of Lake Marie,” from Page Publishing author AJ LeBergé, is a thrilling novel about a previously peaceful and serene village suddenly overcome by evil forces and death.
Gurnee, IL, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AJ LeBergé has completed his new book, “The Shores of Lake Marie”: a gripping and potent novel that follows a town struggling to overcome terrible occurrences.
Following a year-long dormancy of major crimes within the village of Antioch, horrendous events suddenly start again. Noticeably, the missing persons and the dead-body count increase exponentially. These heinous crimes unwittingly begin to force innocent lakeside residents and their sphere of influence to partake in a worldwide, deadly game of survival.
With each reluctant member forced to choose sides, long-term relationships are strained and put to the test. Complicating their beliefs is the superstition that haunting, age-old secrets are in some way introducing ominous, paranormal presences into their fold. Tales of the otherworldly are reputed by some to be nonsense while others believe in what they perceive to be the truth behind ancient local legends.
Whatever the true nature of the evil afflicting the town is, unwelcome wickedness and death become prevalent around the otherwise peaceful and charming village. Unbeknownst to the people of the country town, they and their loved ones will be fighting heroic battles with those they do not know and have not seen. Many residents will be making every attempt to protect their loved ones and maintain their loving bonds. Some will risk their lives while trying not to abandon their individual opinions, personal morals, and unconventional lifestyles. As has always been the way of life at Lake Marie, knowing whom to trust and who not to is the only key to one’s survival.
Author AJ LeBergé writes, “Driving leisurely through the scenic countryside of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Laura, Caroline, and Cheryl were happy to have reached the charming little village of Antioch, Illinois. It was a relief to have finally passed through acre after acre of dairy farms with cow manure permeating the air. Quaint as the area was, the three young women were on a mission to reach their final destination and agreed they would have plenty of time during their vacation trip to explore the surrounding territory. They were already running much later than intended, and there was some work to be done once they arrived at their reserved woodland campsite.”
Published by Page Publishing, AJ LeBergé’s chilling tale invites readers to discover how this dark story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this terrifying work can purchase “The Shores of Lake Marie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
