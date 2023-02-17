Josie Jaye’s New Book, "The Creature of Spooky Lake," is a Suspense Filled Novel That Brings to Life the Startling and Captivating Legend of a Centuries-Old Creature
Recent release “The Creature of Spooky Lake,” from Page Publishing author Josie Jaye, is a fascinating and gripping novel that tells the tale of an ancient monster that plagues a modern community.
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Josie Jaye, a mother and lover of crafts, reading, writing, and the great outdoors, has completed her new book, “The Creature of Spooky Lake”: a mystifying story all about the legendary creature that lives across multiple generations.
Author Josie Jaye starts her novel, writing, “The creature of Spooky Lake has been around for a very long time. It was a transformer, changing from a creature that resembled a large lizard/salamander to a human, and it lived in the murky waters of Spooky Lake.”
Published by Page Publishing, Josie Jaye’s mysterious tale follows a group of friends as they stumble upon the legendary creature at Spooky Lake. Legend says that every eleventh year on the eleventh of August the monster takes one living being. Four college friends find themselves on Lake Spooky during this time not knowing what they have in store. They find out just how true this legend really is.
The unknown creature has been living on Lake Spooky for centuries, and no one has been able to stop it. The friends are determined to kill this creature and prevent it from wreaking further havoc on their town. They do everything they can to stop this evil ancient creature. In the end they get much more than they bargained for.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Creature of Spooky Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
