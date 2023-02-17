Philip Reid Blevins’ New Book, "Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names," is a Useful Tool to Connect with Puritan Ideals
Recent release “Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names,” from Covenant Books author Philip Reid Blevins, is a lovingly curated collection of Puritan quotes and literature used to bridge the gap between today’s secular society and Puritan godliness.
Bristol, TN, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Philip Reid Blevins, Doctor of Ministry and former president of Graham Bible College, has completed his new book, “Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names”: an educational resource and moving call to arms for God’s children to return to a more traditional standard.
“The Puritans were first and foremost ‘men of the Book,’” says author Philip Reid Blevins, “and few generations ever witnessed such men as these. Their profound knowledge of Scripture, their scholarship, and their deep and abiding love for Christ fostered what might be called a back-to-the-Bible movement. This movement continues to powerfully influence every area of life for the glory of God and the good of Zion, his church (Genesis 1:26–28; 1 Corinthians 10:31).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Philip Reid Blevins’ new book is an anthology of Puritan quotes attributed to over 160 Puritan authors that vary over 140 topics. Blevins noticed that modern generations lack insight into Puritan wisdom and godliness. This has resulted in a moral, spiritual, and cultural shift away from devout reverence to God that has negatively affected the world at large.
It is Blevins’ goal to instill a deeper appreciation of the Puritans and spark a renewed devotion for Christ in today’s society. The quotes within his book contain hundreds of enlightening scriptural references for readers to study and gain personal enrichment. Blevins closes his book with several Puritan poems and prayers to reflect on. “Words Fitly Spoken” is a helpful resource to relate readers back to their Puritan forefathers.
Readers can purchase “Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The Puritans were first and foremost ‘men of the Book,’” says author Philip Reid Blevins, “and few generations ever witnessed such men as these. Their profound knowledge of Scripture, their scholarship, and their deep and abiding love for Christ fostered what might be called a back-to-the-Bible movement. This movement continues to powerfully influence every area of life for the glory of God and the good of Zion, his church (Genesis 1:26–28; 1 Corinthians 10:31).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Philip Reid Blevins’ new book is an anthology of Puritan quotes attributed to over 160 Puritan authors that vary over 140 topics. Blevins noticed that modern generations lack insight into Puritan wisdom and godliness. This has resulted in a moral, spiritual, and cultural shift away from devout reverence to God that has negatively affected the world at large.
It is Blevins’ goal to instill a deeper appreciation of the Puritans and spark a renewed devotion for Christ in today’s society. The quotes within his book contain hundreds of enlightening scriptural references for readers to study and gain personal enrichment. Blevins closes his book with several Puritan poems and prayers to reflect on. “Words Fitly Spoken” is a helpful resource to relate readers back to their Puritan forefathers.
Readers can purchase “Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories