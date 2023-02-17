Author Lynn Davis’s New Book, "The Outcast," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers Her Desire to do the Will of God and Bring Peace and Understanding to Those Around Her
Recent release “The Outcast,” from Covenant Books author Lynn Davis, is a faith-based read that centers around young Jennica, a teen who finds herself constantly seeking out the praise and acceptance of others. Despite the pervasive hopelessness she feels, Jennica's journey leads her to a powerful relationship with God, and a final acceptance of who she truly is.
Cold Spring, MN, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Davis, grew up in Sierra Leone and holds a doctorate in higher education administration from St. Cloud State University, has completed her new book, “The Outcast”: a profound coming-of-age story of a young teen who believes herself to be an outcast of society due to her own personal failures, but overcomes these challenges as she discovers who she truly is and chases after her ultimate dreams.
“‘The Outcast’ is about living our everyday lives in pursuit of happiness—but always in the wrong places,” writes Davis. “Jennica, the main character, is a self-loathing and absorbed teenager, who sees the wrongdoings of others. She is in pursuit of the acceptance of others even when she failed to accept herself. She narrates every aspect of her life in a matter-of-fact way to show her innocence. At the end of the novel, she comes to the realization that she was not an outcast as she believed. She finally settled into a life of bliss because of her acceptance of who she truly was — ‘one chosen by God.’
“Jennica uses wide-ranging quotations to represent [my] use of them as personal mantra. It also represents the life of Christ as an outcast on earth, yet a representative of God—a clear indication of our need to be accepted by people, but lacking heaven’s backing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Davis’s new book a poignant tale that reveals how those who have lost their way in life can always find their way back to the Lord’s guiding light, and how hopeless life can feel when one is in constant pursuit of the acceptance of others and not God. Davis takes readers on a fascinating and unforgettable journey that is sure to capture their hearts and minds, while remaining with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Outcast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Outcast’ is about living our everyday lives in pursuit of happiness—but always in the wrong places,” writes Davis. “Jennica, the main character, is a self-loathing and absorbed teenager, who sees the wrongdoings of others. She is in pursuit of the acceptance of others even when she failed to accept herself. She narrates every aspect of her life in a matter-of-fact way to show her innocence. At the end of the novel, she comes to the realization that she was not an outcast as she believed. She finally settled into a life of bliss because of her acceptance of who she truly was — ‘one chosen by God.’
“Jennica uses wide-ranging quotations to represent [my] use of them as personal mantra. It also represents the life of Christ as an outcast on earth, yet a representative of God—a clear indication of our need to be accepted by people, but lacking heaven’s backing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Davis’s new book a poignant tale that reveals how those who have lost their way in life can always find their way back to the Lord’s guiding light, and how hopeless life can feel when one is in constant pursuit of the acceptance of others and not God. Davis takes readers on a fascinating and unforgettable journey that is sure to capture their hearts and minds, while remaining with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Outcast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories