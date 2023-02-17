Author Lynn Davis’s New Book, "The Outcast," Follows a Young Girl Who Discovers Her Desire to do the Will of God and Bring Peace and Understanding to Those Around Her

Recent release “The Outcast,” from Covenant Books author Lynn Davis, is a faith-based read that centers around young Jennica, a teen who finds herself constantly seeking out the praise and acceptance of others. Despite the pervasive hopelessness she feels, Jennica's journey leads her to a powerful relationship with God, and a final acceptance of who she truly is.