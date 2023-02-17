June Bailey’s New Book, "Santa's Secret Training Center," Centers Around Santa and His Reindeer as They Set Off to a Special Place That's Perfect for Christmas Training
Cheboygan, MI, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author June Bailey, who lives in Michigan with her husband and has boated the Great Lakes her whole life, has completed her most recent book, “Santa's Secret Training Center”: a charming tale that follows Santa and his reindeer as they search for the best place to train for their flight on Christmas Eve.
“Santa found a perfect place in the world to exercise and sharpen the reindeer’s flying skills before their big trip on December 24th,” writes Bailey. “Welcome to the beautiful Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. The reindeer are intrigued and find out page after page why this area is so dear to Santa’s heart; additionally, they find out why Santa started giving gifts to the entire world. The journey is designed to comfort and stimulate a child’s mind in today’s world.”
Published by Fulton Books, June Bailey’s book is a delightful journey through the Mackinac Straits that details the wonderful landmarks and explores what makes it such an incredible training ground for Santa’s reindeer. Full of vibrant artwork and facts about the area, Bailey brings the Mackinac Straits to life for readers all over the world to enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Santa's Secret Training Center” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
