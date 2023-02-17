Leslie Cook’s New Book, "Ethereal’s Quest," is a Spellbinding Story About a Rebellious Witch at War with the Gods, Her Dark Past, and Her True Identity
Boiling Springs, SC, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leslie Cook, an author with a passion for fantasy and science fiction, has completed her most recent book, “Ethereal's Quest”: a gripping and enchanting story about learning to deal with destiny.
“I don’t want to ponder any thoughts,” writes author Leslie Cook as Kyra. “I am afraid of my emotions, worried I will become a victim of their torment. Everything is still fresh in my mind, replaying repeatedly. It is as if my mind is showing me what I could have done, should have done to keep this from happening… I smirk, recalling all the years I was bitter for not knowing the story of my origin and my youth. Had I known it was so tragic, I may not have been so passionate about seeking it or be so judgmental of those I assumed responsible. Ignorance is bliss and blind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Cook’s book is the third installment in the riveting “Ethereal” series. It picks up with protagonist Kyra at the mercy of the gods. She foolishly took her divine power for granted, and now she has been separated from it. Newly powerless, Kyra must prove herself worthy to the gods.
As the fates decide her outcome, the threat of death looms over Kyra. She wonders if she is worthy of her destiny, but shocking new information is about to change the course of her life. The truth about Kyra’s past and identity is revealed. Can she learn to accept who—and what—she is?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Ethereal's Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I don’t want to ponder any thoughts,” writes author Leslie Cook as Kyra. “I am afraid of my emotions, worried I will become a victim of their torment. Everything is still fresh in my mind, replaying repeatedly. It is as if my mind is showing me what I could have done, should have done to keep this from happening… I smirk, recalling all the years I was bitter for not knowing the story of my origin and my youth. Had I known it was so tragic, I may not have been so passionate about seeking it or be so judgmental of those I assumed responsible. Ignorance is bliss and blind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie Cook’s book is the third installment in the riveting “Ethereal” series. It picks up with protagonist Kyra at the mercy of the gods. She foolishly took her divine power for granted, and now she has been separated from it. Newly powerless, Kyra must prove herself worthy to the gods.
As the fates decide her outcome, the threat of death looms over Kyra. She wonders if she is worthy of her destiny, but shocking new information is about to change the course of her life. The truth about Kyra’s past and identity is revealed. Can she learn to accept who—and what—she is?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Ethereal's Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories