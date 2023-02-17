Kathleen Ann Emmett’s Newly Released "Meri’s Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons" is an Engaging Tale of Discovery and Wonder
“Meri’s Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Ann Emmett, brings readers a compelling and unique journey of a woman’s growth and self-discovery.
Olympia, WA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Meri’s Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons”: a thought-provoking and exciting science fiction. “Meri’s Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons” is the creation of published author Kathleen Ann Emmett, a mother of four with eight grandchildren who was born and raised in Montana and lived on a small farm near the Canadian border for a time. Emmett graduated with a major in English from Eastern Montana College before moving with her family to Washington State. There she earned a master’s in public administration from the Evergreen State College and worked for nearly thirty years at the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Emmett shares, “Meri grew up under the wide Montana sky on a small farm near the Canadian border milking cows, feeding chickens, and listening to her brother’s tales of the stars and starlore. But as graduation loomed near, she began to regard the figures on the celestial carousel with the sentimentality of a forgotten toy and became increasingly uneasy with her expected entry into a university. She had too many questions, questions that sitting in a classroom wouldn’t answer. She needed to find some solid truths, truths she could pound against and they wouldn’t crumble. She was determined to seek them out.
“Leaving for the west coast, Meri and her best friend, Christine, end up moving in with Rex, an old environmental warrior who takes them to an old growth forest, shares the tools of activism, and to Meri’s surprise, aspires to the same mindset of putting all on the line for a meaningful life. Soon she finds work at a state agency, starts taking classes, and joins protests.
“But she’s still strangely comforted when, glancing up, she makes out familiar figures in that ancient ring of myths encircling the earth. She imagines that as ancient sky watchers mapped the path of the sun in the night sky, they wove tales of their movements and their own lore into the stars. And as she begins to relate to the tales of guardianship and farming, balance, and wildlife and so many others, she begins to find a true purpose and a path for this, her turn in time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Ann Emmett’s new book will delight readers from the start as they get to know Meri on a fateful journey.
Consumers can purchase "Meri's Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Meri's Turn in Time: Under the Stars Through the Seasons," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
