Mary Rubarb’s Newly Released "Make This Place Your Home" is an Uplifting Story of Family, Faith, and Finding Home
“Make This Place Your Home,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Rubarb, is an emotionally charged narrative that brings readers into the life of a young woman seeking a true connection despite life’s ongoing challenges.
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Make This Place Your Home”: a heartfelt fiction that touches on very real human needs. “Make This Place Your Home” is the creation of published author Mary Rubarb.
Rubarb shares, “Libby knew that the life she’d always known wasn’t normal, but it was hers. When that life is suddenly gone, all that Libby has to cling to are the memories of what she once had. When Libby is sent off to live with an aunt she never knew, she is faced with an entirely new life. Suddenly, she has friends. Here, she is thought of as smart and talented. But how could she be happy in her new life when in her old life, she’d let everyone down? Is it only a matter of time before these people realize that this life isn’t where she belongs?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Rubarb’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers embark on a journey of self-discovery alongside Libby.
Rubarb balances enjoyable fiction with real-world social themes that bring the cast of enjoyable characters to life within the pages of her flagship novel.
Consumers can purchase “Make This Place Your Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Make This Place Your Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
