Sherida Hughey’s Newly Released "Betrayed into Purpose" is an Engaging Story of Survival and Growth as a Young Woman Breaks Free from a Fall from Grace
“Betrayed into Purpose,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherida Hughey, is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the dangers of becoming wrapped up in an unhealthy relationship that involves illegal activity and abuse.
Horn Lake, MS, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Betrayed into Purpose”: a potent story of breaking free of bad habits and trusting in God. “Betrayed into Purpose” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Sherida Hughey, a native California girl by way of Memphis, Tennessee. She currently resides in the mid-South, where she founded and operates a nonprofit organization, Gyft of Gaab Ministries.
Evangelist Hughey shares, “In Diamond’s heart of hearts, she knew that there had to be a reason she was created. A reason she just existed and had no idea of how to live. A reason she just went through the motions of day-to-day meaningless shenanigans. She inevitably discovers her why, but not without being lied to, disappointed, abandoned, abused, and ultimately betrayed.
“Diamond had no idea of the strength she possessed until being strong was the only option she had. Her name, Diamond, says it all! Although life attempted to break her, she used those life lessons to make her BetterStrongerWiser as the indestructible gem she was purposed to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherida Hughey’s new book brings a character to life for the grace of God.
Evangelist Hughey provides an educational narrative and encouraging message for readers who may find themselves facing similar challenges and uncertainty of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Betrayed into Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betrayed into Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
