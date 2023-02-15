Katie’s Pizza is Donating to Stray Rescue of St. Louis
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria is hosting its next Giveback Tuesday event on February 21 at its Town & Country location. The proceeds from the day are going to the non-profit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is hosting its next Giveback Tuesday event on February 21 at its Town & Country location. The proceeds from the day are going to the non-profit Stray Rescue of St. Louis. This no-kill shelter rescues dogs and cats from the streets or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters in the City of St. Louis and the surrounding metro areas. The animals are medically and emotionally rehabilitated, spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated to prepare them for adoption.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $347,982 to local nonprofit organizations.
The non-profit will use the donation from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria to bolster its Stracks Fund program, which is used for the many medical emergencies that enter the shelter’s doors.
Since opening its doors in 1998, Stray Rescue’s mission has been to save as many animals as possible. “The minute they [rescues] enter our doors, we look in their eyes and promise all of them the second chance they deserve for health, home, and love, no matter the time and cost,” said a representative from the non-profit.
Despite an annual medical budget of two million dollars, Stray Rescue must find other ways to raise funds, as they average 3,000 rescues yearly and provide medical services for pet owners that cannot afford specific procedures.
To improve the health and safety of animals, including rescues and those still on the streets, Stray Rescue implements 14 programs that enrich the community and empower the shelter’s army of lifesavers to do everything they can to help.
When asked what the most gratifying part of its work was, Stray Rescue of St. Louis said, “The dogs and cats that we rescue have lived in a nightmare. Helping them physically and emotionally and finding forever families who give them a dream life is the most gratifying part of what we do. Seeing a rescue that came from a dilapidated and dangerous house get to run around a backyard with a pool, wear a bandana, and eat pup cups gives us life!”
Stray Rescue of St. Louis cannot keep its doors open without the support of the community and its businesses, like Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available.
