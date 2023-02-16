Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at TPM23 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's TPM Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Journal of Commerce's annual TPM conference will be held this February, and Tucker Company Worldwide will be attending. Tucker's CEO, Jeff Tucker, will participate in a panel discussion on "Optimizing Inland Freight Flow."
The conference will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA, from February 26 to March 1.
Jeff Tucker, will speak on Tuesday, February 28, from 4:45 - 5:30 P.M. PST/7:45 - 8:30 P.M. EST.
Don't miss Jeff's presentation at TPM23, the premier conference for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About TPM
TPM annually presents the industry’s most in-depth program delving into the most pressing challenges affecting container shippers in North America and globally. The event is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations, and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain. Learn more about TPM at events.joc.com.
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
