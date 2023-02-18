The New Six Episode Short Comedy, "A Barman’s Aperitif," from Four Dogs Production Company, released on YouTube on Valentines Day

Actor, Michael Joseph Pierce (Confessions – The Series, Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, Unfrosted) head of Four Dogs Production Company in San Diego, CA released his new six-episode comedy, "A Barman’s Aperitif," on YouTube on Valentine’s Day.