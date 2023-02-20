Author Joe Crowley’s New Book, "Joe's Anything Goes!" is a Collection of Tales from the Author's Life, as Well as Opinions and Solutions He Has for Modern-Day Problems
Recent release “Joe's Anything Goes!” from Page Publishing author Joe Crowley, is an exhilarating memoir composed of short stories from the author's life and witty observations and reflections on the world and modern society. With each of his tales and every opinionated rumination, Crowley weaves a fascinating journey through his mind for readers to experience and enjoy over and over again.
Atoka, OK, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joe Crowley, who obtained a Bachelor of Science while attending college at Southeastern State Teachers College and has worked in a multitude of fields including automotive repair, real estate, and construction, has completed his new book, “Joe's Anything Goes! Everything on the Table”: a hilarious and touching collection of short stories from the author's life, from his upbringing to current day, that reveal the events and characters that shaped him and his opinions of the world around him.
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Crowley’s uproarious and thought-provoking novel will take readers through a roller coaster of emotions as they follow along on the author’s walk down memory lane, recounting his incredible adventures and the people that have touched his life in numerous ways. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Crowley weaves an intimate self-portrait for readers to experience that is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Joe's Anything Goes! Everything on the Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
