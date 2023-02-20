Author Stephen Rudloff Sr.’s New Book, "The Walking Miracle," is the Gripping True Story of the Author's Fight Against Cancer and Later a Stroke That Threatened His Life

Recent release “The Walking Miracle,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Rudloff Sr., is a captivating memoir that follows the author's life as he faced cancer and a brain bleed. Despite the odds against him, Rudloff Sr. powered through each diagnosis with incredible hope, surviving it all with an incredible support system of healthcare professionals and his loved ones.