Author Stephen Rudloff Sr.’s New Book, "The Walking Miracle," is the Gripping True Story of the Author's Fight Against Cancer and Later a Stroke That Threatened His Life
Recent release “The Walking Miracle,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Rudloff Sr., is a captivating memoir that follows the author's life as he faced cancer and a brain bleed. Despite the odds against him, Rudloff Sr. powered through each diagnosis with incredible hope, surviving it all with an incredible support system of healthcare professionals and his loved ones.
Havertown, PA, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Rudloff Sr., a veteran of the Vietnam War who served in the Navy from 1966 to 1972, has completed his new book, “The Walking Miracle”: a stirring tale that follows the author’s medical history and incredible survival from cancer and a stroke.
“I wanted to tell this story because I realized that life is too short, and I wanted to give back to people who are worse off than me,” writes Rudloff Sr. “All the chapters in this book are fact-checked. And I tried to the best of my ability to give you all facts about my medical history.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Rudloff Sr.’s incredible story is dedicated to the countless healthcare professionals who helped the author along his path to recovering, guiding him in the right direction when it came to important decisions that would dictate his treatment and care. By sharing his story, Rudloff Sr. aims to bring hope to those facing a similar diagnosis and reveal how even the most impossible of recoveries are indeed possible with the right amount of faith and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Walking Miracle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
