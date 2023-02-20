Author Joseph Sener’s New Book, "From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit," is a Spiritual Look at the Healing and Preparing for the End Times

Recent release “From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit,” from Page Publishing author Joseph Sener, is a divinely inspired and instructive work for believers who want to prepare themselves for the end times. The book begins with the Biblical roots of the lavender plant and finishes with a roadmap to the way to eternity.