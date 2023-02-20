Author Joseph Sener’s New Book, "From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit," is a Spiritual Look at the Healing and Preparing for the End Times
Recent release “From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit,” from Page Publishing author Joseph Sener, is a divinely inspired and instructive work for believers who want to prepare themselves for the end times. The book begins with the Biblical roots of the lavender plant and finishes with a roadmap to the way to eternity.
Albuquerque, NM, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Celal Sener, a retired professional civil engineer and associate professor, has completed his new book, “From the Lavender Gardens”: a source of enlightenment and inspiration for the soul and spirit. Joseph Celal Sener is a retired professional civil engineer and associate professor. He graduated from Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey, with a master’s degree in science and received his PhD from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Until his retirement, he was a registered civil engineer in nine states of the USA. After retirement, his interests are spiritual and religious studies including the studies of metaphysics. His previously published Holy Spirit books include “Consciousness of the Heart and Dimension of the Holy Spirit,” “God Good and Satan Evil,” “The Promise of God as Above in Heavens so Below on Earth,” and “Adoramus Divinus Deus.”
Sener writes, “Lavender gardens are ‘gardens of healing.’ This type of garden energizes with its aroma everyone who passes by. The aroma heals souls and broken hearts. We all live difficult lives with many different challenges. Our lives are always full of surprises. When you pass by a lavender garden, it happens. When you have lavender plants in your garden, then they grow also in your heart to give you the essence of relaxation and peace.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sener’s book discusses the three ages of the Earth - The First Age, Second Age, and The Millennium Age, and passes wisdom along to readers about preparing for the final Age, God’s Eternal Age where heaven and earth will be connected as one.
Sener’s writing weaves in the motif of lavender and discusses its importance throughout history as a plan that heals both body and soul and offers advice for those seeking to heal their own hearts and minds in preparation for the end times.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Sener writes, “Lavender gardens are ‘gardens of healing.’ This type of garden energizes with its aroma everyone who passes by. The aroma heals souls and broken hearts. We all live difficult lives with many different challenges. Our lives are always full of surprises. When you pass by a lavender garden, it happens. When you have lavender plants in your garden, then they grow also in your heart to give you the essence of relaxation and peace.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sener’s book discusses the three ages of the Earth - The First Age, Second Age, and The Millennium Age, and passes wisdom along to readers about preparing for the final Age, God’s Eternal Age where heaven and earth will be connected as one.
Sener’s writing weaves in the motif of lavender and discusses its importance throughout history as a plan that heals both body and soul and offers advice for those seeking to heal their own hearts and minds in preparation for the end times.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “From the Lavender Gardens: Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories