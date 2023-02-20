Author Steven Fackler’s New Book, "Pity Party," is a Poignant Tale of a Young Boy Who Makes Plans to Pout and Throw a Pity Party for Sympathy After Having a Difficult Day
Recent release “Pity Party,” from Page Publishing author Steven Fackler, is a delightful story that centers around a young boy who has had a horrible day, leaving him feeling sad and angry. In order to show everyone how upset he is, the boy plans a personal pity party, but then realizes all the fun things he won't be able to do if he follows through with his plans.
Louisville, KY, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Fackler has completed his new book, “Pity Party”: an engaging story that follows a young boy who vows to have a pity party to make everyone feel bad for him and apologize for causing him to have a bad day.
“Everyone has bad moments, but that doesn’t mean you have to have a bad day,” writes Fackler. “It is up to you to decide if you want to have a ‘pity party’ or to enjoy the things that make you happy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Fackler’s charming tale is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with younger readers and reveal how, despite sometimes feeling like it’s the only thing to do, having a pity party and wallowing alone is not a healthy or productive thing to do when one is feeling sad.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Pity Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
