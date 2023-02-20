Amanda Carlsen’s New Book, "Healthy Treats Made by Eloise," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Picky Eater Who Discovers a Creative Way to Enjoy More Fruits and Vegetables
Spring Hill, FL, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amanda Carlsen, a stay-at-home mom who considers her faith and family to be her top priority, has completed her most recent book, “Healthy Treats Made by Eloise”: a charming tale of a young elephant who struggles to eat all of her fruits and vegetables, but comes up with a way to make them just as delicious as her favorite snacks.
“It is not always easy for picky eaters to finish what’s on their plate. It is no different for Eloise, who struggles at dinner each night, longing for something other than what Mama has served up,” writes Carlsen. “On this particular night, Eloise has an idea. Join this adorable duo in the kitchen as they reinvent some old recipes and discover that good food comes from a determination to explore and create and, most importantly, have fun!”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Carlsen’s book is inspired by the author’s love of writing and experimenting in the kitchen, which she often does in an attempt to get her toddler to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. By sharing Eloise and her story, Carlsen hopes to inspire parents and young readers alike to try out different recipes in order to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into one’s diet, no matter how picky of an eater they might be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Healthy Treats Made by Eloise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It is not always easy for picky eaters to finish what’s on their plate. It is no different for Eloise, who struggles at dinner each night, longing for something other than what Mama has served up,” writes Carlsen. “On this particular night, Eloise has an idea. Join this adorable duo in the kitchen as they reinvent some old recipes and discover that good food comes from a determination to explore and create and, most importantly, have fun!”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Carlsen’s book is inspired by the author’s love of writing and experimenting in the kitchen, which she often does in an attempt to get her toddler to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. By sharing Eloise and her story, Carlsen hopes to inspire parents and young readers alike to try out different recipes in order to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into one’s diet, no matter how picky of an eater they might be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Healthy Treats Made by Eloise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories