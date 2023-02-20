Taylor Watts’s New Book "A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story" Follows a College Student Who Notices Her Best Friend Grow Jealous After She Begins Dating a Boy
Columbia, MS, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Taylor Watts, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, has completed his most recent book, “A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story”: a stirring tale of a young girl in college begins a relationship with the boy of her dreams, but notices her best friend suddenly change.
“Aria is starting a new school year at the University of Southern Mississippi, and she has hit it off with her new best friend, Presleigh, whose family has gone to USM for years,” writes Watts. “She also befriends another person. A boy named Kyle, who shares the same interests as her, but Presleigh isn’t too thrilled that Aria has befriended a boy, claiming that they’re nothing but trouble.
“Throughout most of her first semester, Aria has been reunited with old friends, has made new friends, and has convinced Presleigh to give Kyle a chance. And while things may seem good in both of the girls’ lives, Aria may soon discover what kind of person Presleigh may be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Taylor Watts’s book is inspired by the author’s experiences while attending the University of Southern Mississippi, and the different situations that sparked his creativity and encouraged him to pursue his passions for storytelling. As Watts weaves a riveting journey through the chaos and uncertainty of college life, readers will follow along as Aria navigates her shifting relationship with Presleigh and questions if this friendship is what she truly wants.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Aria is starting a new school year at the University of Southern Mississippi, and she has hit it off with her new best friend, Presleigh, whose family has gone to USM for years,” writes Watts. “She also befriends another person. A boy named Kyle, who shares the same interests as her, but Presleigh isn’t too thrilled that Aria has befriended a boy, claiming that they’re nothing but trouble.
“Throughout most of her first semester, Aria has been reunited with old friends, has made new friends, and has convinced Presleigh to give Kyle a chance. And while things may seem good in both of the girls’ lives, Aria may soon discover what kind of person Presleigh may be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Taylor Watts’s book is inspired by the author’s experiences while attending the University of Southern Mississippi, and the different situations that sparked his creativity and encouraged him to pursue his passions for storytelling. As Watts weaves a riveting journey through the chaos and uncertainty of college life, readers will follow along as Aria navigates her shifting relationship with Presleigh and questions if this friendship is what she truly wants.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Little Bit of Everything for a College Story” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories