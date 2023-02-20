Percy Lynchard’s New Book, "Guilty in Mississippi," is a Gripping Crime Novel Following a White Investigator as He Navigates Racism in the 1960s Deep South
Hernando, MS, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Percy Lynchard, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law and senior chancellor of the Third Chancery District, has completed his most recent book, “Guilty in Mississippi”: an enthralling and potent look at the way deep-seated bigotry affects the criminal justice system.
“Life in the Mississippi Delta in 1969 was good to Paul Lane,” says author Percy Lynchard, “a young lawyer turned investigator for the local district attorney. He was educated, personable, and back home where he grew up. Importantly at that time, he happened to be white.”
Published by Fulton Books, Percy Lynchard’s book begins as two young girls are murdered in a small community in rural Bolivar County, Mississippi. The investigation falls to Paul Lane, who finds himself at odds with the local sheriff. The sheriff is convinced the killer is Tyrone Braid, a former high school football star and current parolee who lived near the victims. Tyrone also happens to be black.
Despite having only circumstantial evidence linking Tyrone to the crimes, the sheriff believes he’s got his man. The citizens of Bolivar County are convinced of Tyrone’s guilt as well, and the local Citizen’s Council, an offshoot of the Ku Klux Klan, orders a hit on him. Paul is now faced with the enormous task of investigating the murders while also protecting Tyrone from the hired killer of the Citizen’s Council. Will Paul be able to fight back against bigotry and bring the true killer to justice, whether it be Tyrone or not?
