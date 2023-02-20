Jack White’s Newly Released "The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby" is an Action-Packed and Delightful Whodunit Tale

“The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack White, is a captivating short story that kicks off with a bang as a series of shocking events unfold and a band of determined detectives set off to solve a complex kidnapping.