Jack White’s Newly Released "The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby" is an Action-Packed and Delightful Whodunit Tale
“The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack White, is a captivating short story that kicks off with a bang as a series of shocking events unfold and a band of determined detectives set off to solve a complex kidnapping.
Asheboro, NC, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby”: a fast-paced tale of unexpected twists of fate that lead to an exciting end. “The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby” is the creation of published author Jack White, a dedicated husband of nearly fifty years, a proud father of two, and an Army disabled veteran, who retired from the Illinois Secretary of State.
White shares, “A disappearing baby leads Larry, Ted, Penny, Faith, and Cherry on a dangerous but exciting journey to an old house in Arrowhead County. Why does the baby disappear and then reappear? Is Mrs. Rockler really a fugitive on the run from the law? Will they find Larry before he’s blown up? Looking out the living room window, what does Larry see? Why did Larry disappear? How did Ted and Cherry get into their wooden cage that has no doors or windows? Who is that calling the Rivers’ residence, pleading for help, and is cut off with a loud and deadly scream? Follow Larry and his friends as they take on these questions to find the answers at the risk of their very lives as they depend on the Lord for help to keep them safe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack White’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits the detectives as they track a stolen child.
White offers a classic tale of suspense and wonder that draws from the always loved detective tales of old within the pages of his flagship novella.
Consumers can purchase “The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Arrowhead Detectives in The Mystery of the Disappearing Baby,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
