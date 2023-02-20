Linda Wasson’s Newly Released "Let the Morning Bring Me Word" is an Engaging Memoir That Explores Spiritual Growth Through Life’s Roadblocks
“Let the Morning Bring Me Word,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Wasson, is an enjoyable journey of faith that examines family history, personal reflections, and an unwavering faith in God.
Rockford, MN, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Let the Morning Bring Me Word”: a poignant look back on key moments that have guided and shaped a life of determination and belief. “Let the Morning Bring Me Word” is the creation of published author Linda Wasson.
Wasson shares, “The story of your life matters. It matters to God, to your family and friends, to those who need to hear of the hope that comes from faith in Jesus Christ. Our stories need to be told.
“Linda Wasson shares her unique journey and struggles to find purpose and meaning in and through the difficult and often unseen moments of life. Her pursuit of God and the desire to know his heart and ways, despite the often painful and confusing circumstances of life, has brought her to a place of unshakable peace.
“She shares her story with the hope that others will find the purpose and value of their lives through the lens of God’s heart, who relentlessly calls them by name and pursues them passionately. Understanding how God uses all things in our lives to intricately weave his story of love, his story of grace and mercy to save us from our sins and shine his light into our darkness is what really matters in life.
“Linda Wasson is the mother of four adult children and eight grandchildren. She is very happily married to her husband, Warren Wasson, and resides in Minnesota.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Wasson’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Peyton Schmidt.
Wasson shares in hopes of providing future generations insight to her most cherished and challenging moments and to inspire faith.
Consumers can purchase “Let the Morning Bring Me Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let the Morning Bring Me Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wasson shares, “The story of your life matters. It matters to God, to your family and friends, to those who need to hear of the hope that comes from faith in Jesus Christ. Our stories need to be told.
“Linda Wasson shares her unique journey and struggles to find purpose and meaning in and through the difficult and often unseen moments of life. Her pursuit of God and the desire to know his heart and ways, despite the often painful and confusing circumstances of life, has brought her to a place of unshakable peace.
“She shares her story with the hope that others will find the purpose and value of their lives through the lens of God’s heart, who relentlessly calls them by name and pursues them passionately. Understanding how God uses all things in our lives to intricately weave his story of love, his story of grace and mercy to save us from our sins and shine his light into our darkness is what really matters in life.
“Linda Wasson is the mother of four adult children and eight grandchildren. She is very happily married to her husband, Warren Wasson, and resides in Minnesota.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Wasson’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Peyton Schmidt.
Wasson shares in hopes of providing future generations insight to her most cherished and challenging moments and to inspire faith.
Consumers can purchase “Let the Morning Bring Me Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let the Morning Bring Me Word,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories