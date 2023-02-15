Mary Aloe, CEO of Aloe Entertainment, Heads Her Flagship Movie Production Company and Team in Los Angeles for Another Banner Year in 2023, Including “Marlowe”

The Aloe Entertainment team and its founder, Mary Aloe, have 3 movies being released in 2023 and 5 going into production including “Marlowe,” starring Liam Neeson; “Tin Solider,” starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro; “Morning,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, and Naomi Ackie; and “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins to name just some of the Aloe Entertainment’s movies being released and/or heading into production in 2023.