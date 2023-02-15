Mary Aloe, CEO of Aloe Entertainment, Heads Her Flagship Movie Production Company and Team in Los Angeles for Another Banner Year in 2023, Including “Marlowe”
The Aloe Entertainment team and its founder, Mary Aloe, have 3 movies being released in 2023 and 5 going into production including “Marlowe,” starring Liam Neeson; “Tin Solider,” starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro; “Morning,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, and Naomi Ackie; and “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins to name just some of the Aloe Entertainment’s movies being released and/or heading into production in 2023.
Beverly Hills, CA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Aloe, the founder of Aloe Entertainment, executive produced “Marlowe,” which premieres today on 1800 screens across America. The movie stars Liam Neeson, Oscar winner Jessica Lange, Diane Kruger, Danny Houston, and Alan Cummings. Written by Oscar winner ("The Departed") William Monahan and directed by Oscar Winner ("The Crying Game," "Interview With A Vampire") Neil Jordan, the movie is based on Raymond Chandler's crime thriller detective, Phillip Marlowe. Set in the 1930s, “Marlowe” is a film noir thriller about the underbelly of Los Angeles and what was really going on underneath the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Five-time Grammy award winner 2022 Jean Batiste created our original title song. Click on the link to view the "Marlowe" official movie trailer.
Located in Beverly Hills, California, the Aloe Entertainment team and its founder, Mary Aloe, specialize in financing and packaging the stars, the director, screenplay, and distribution of films, as well as developing original in-house projects to produce. Mary Aloe and her team at Aloe Entertainment finance and/or produce up to five movies a year. Mary Aloe has financed and/or produced 43 films and 6 series. Aloe Entertainment has also opened a new division in the company helping independent film makers with smaller budgeted films facilitate distribution. For 2023, Aloe Entertainment's film slate includes “Tin Solider,” a government cover-up action thriller about the government taking soldiers with PTSD and making them into fighting machines starring Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, Rita Ora, and Scott Eastwood that was shot in Greece. In addition, “Groove Tails,” a high-end animation movie, starring, written, and produced by Jamie Foxx; and “Morning,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern shooting in Germany about a futuristic world where there is no sleep so that society can be more productive. Currently in pre-production in Ireland is “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins as Sigmund Freud and Matthew Goode as C.S Lewis, about the existence and beauty of God; "Birdseye,” an original from Aloe Entertainment as it kicks off the first of 3 movies co-written by Mary Aloe and her partner T.M. Hayes, starts pre-production in March in Hungary about a young impoverished Russian girl pulled into the world of sexpionage - the art of seduction and assassination to gain government secrets to work for Mother Russia. To learn more about Mary Aloe and Aloe Entertainment please see website link below in the contact section.
Aloe Entertainment
9777 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
