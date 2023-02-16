"The Lost Diary of George Washington," by Johnny Teague, Now Available from Histria Books

George Washington kept a diary throughout his life, except during the critical years of the Revolutionary War. "The Lost Diary of George Washington" fills that gap. In this meticulously researched work of historical fiction, you are invited to travel by horse with the General, stay in his quarters, hear what he thinks, weigh upon his decisions, listen to his prayers, and fight by his side.