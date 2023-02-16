Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Grandad’s Magic Watch: The Warlock's Adventure Series (Book 1)," by Ebru Isikgun
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Grandad’s Magic Watch," a children’s storybook written and illustrated by Ebru Isikgun.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Grandad’s Magic Watch"
Will Tom and his immortal friends be able to save his grandad?
Or will he be stuck inside the magic watch forever?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (76 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944985
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BV6G5DZQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GMW
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Ebru Isikgun
Grandad’s Magic Watch is Ebru Isikgun’s third book and the first in The Warlock’s Adventure Series.
Ebru’s other children’s books:
Never Talk to Strangers : ISBN 9781800943179
A Dog's Adventure to... Australia! : ISBN 9781800942820
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Will Tom and his immortal friends be able to save his grandad?
Or will he be stuck inside the magic watch forever?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (76 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944985
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BV6G5DZQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GMW
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Ebru Isikgun
Grandad’s Magic Watch is Ebru Isikgun’s third book and the first in The Warlock’s Adventure Series.
Ebru’s other children’s books:
Never Talk to Strangers : ISBN 9781800943179
A Dog's Adventure to... Australia! : ISBN 9781800942820
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories