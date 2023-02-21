Author Michael Ramalho’s New Book, "The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors," Follows a Superhero Who Works to Save a Group of Trapped Children
Recent release “The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors,” from Covenant Books author Michael Ramalho is a thrilling story that centers around a unique superhero who is tasked with saving six children that have become trapped. Unable to free them on his own, Pajama Mike helps them all work together in order to escape their mirror prisons and return home.
San Antonio, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ramalho, a loving father and concrete cutter currently pursuing a BA in English with a Minor in History, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors”: a captivating adventure that follows a superhero who attempts to free six children that have become trapped.
“Pajama Mike raced to his room knowing once he changes his clothes, he would be ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Where will he venture off to or who will he save today? Pajama Mike is a superhero unlike any other you have seen,” writes Ramalho.
“When Marvin came running up to him screaming for help, Pajama Mike knew something terrible was happening. He was troubled and concerned for all those children trapped inside, but to help them Pajama Mike must act fast.
“Thrusted into a web of mirrors that test his abilities, Pajama Mike knows that there is no room for error or hesitation because with each passing second the children are gripped tighter and tighter by the beast that holds them. He must figure out a way to free the kids from their imprisonment or else they will be trapped forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Ramalho’s new book explores the importance of always being prepared to help others and to never giving up, no matter how difficult a task might be.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
