Author Michael Ramalho’s New Book, "The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors," Follows a Superhero Who Works to Save a Group of Trapped Children

Recent release “The Adventures of Pajama Mike: And the Mysterious House of Mirrors,” from Covenant Books author Michael Ramalho is a thrilling story that centers around a unique superhero who is tasked with saving six children that have become trapped. Unable to free them on his own, Pajama Mike helps them all work together in order to escape their mirror prisons and return home.