Author John W. Roberts’ New Book, "With Eyes Wide Open," is the Story of Quentin Marshall and His False Charge of Rape and Murder
Recent release “With Eyes Wide Open,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John W. Roberts, is the story of not just wrongful conviction but also the corrosive effects of systematic racism.
Upper Marlboro, MD, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John W. Roberts, a retired college administrator and professor of English and folklore, has completed his new book “With Eyes Wide Open”: a gripping story that follows Quentin Marshall, an African American man, falsely charged with the sexual assault and murder of a white woman, and the court case that follows that seeks to vilify an innocent man, made out to be a monster.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John W. Roberts’ potent tale isn’t just another story of wrongful conviction of an innocent black man, but instead through its many overlapping monologues by individuals either victimizing Quentin or are impacted by what happens to him, this book seeks to be a cautionary tale of the effects of systematic racism and how it corrodes the actions, beliefs, and decisions of usually well-intentioned people.
