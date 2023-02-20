Jessica C. Wood’s New Book, "Wally the Raccoon," is a Riveting Story of a Young Boy and the Exciting Adventures He Gets Into with His New, Secret Pet Raccoon
Winter Park, FL, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica C. Wood, a loving mother and aunt who has worked in special education for over fifteen years in both clinical and educational settings, has completed her most recent book, “Wally the Raccoon”: a charming tale of a young boy who meets a very special raccoon that he takes home, despite his parents’ disapproval of him having a pet. Using his special abilities to transform, Wally will try his best to hide in plain sight to stay with his new friend or risk being found out.
“When a boy discovers a raccoon on a camping trip and decides to take him home as a pet, everything changes!” writes Wood. “The boy names the raccoon Wally, and Wally finds out how wonderful it is to be someone’s pet—that is, until the first day of school when he sees the boy getting on the big yellow school bus. Wally must find a way to stay hidden if he wants to stay in the boy’s life. This presents some challenges for Wally, you see, because the boy’s parents will not allow him to have a pet at home. Wally needs to stay hidden to be with the boy until one day, the raccoon is discovered, and the two have no other option but to tell the truth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica C. Wood’s book is a delightful story about the importance of being honest and true to oneself. Accompanied with vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, Wood crafts a thrilling tale that readers of all ages will enjoy and want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Wally the Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“When a boy discovers a raccoon on a camping trip and decides to take him home as a pet, everything changes!” writes Wood. “The boy names the raccoon Wally, and Wally finds out how wonderful it is to be someone’s pet—that is, until the first day of school when he sees the boy getting on the big yellow school bus. Wally must find a way to stay hidden if he wants to stay in the boy’s life. This presents some challenges for Wally, you see, because the boy’s parents will not allow him to have a pet at home. Wally needs to stay hidden to be with the boy until one day, the raccoon is discovered, and the two have no other option but to tell the truth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica C. Wood’s book is a delightful story about the importance of being honest and true to oneself. Accompanied with vibrant artwork to help bring her tale to life, Wood crafts a thrilling tale that readers of all ages will enjoy and want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Wally the Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories