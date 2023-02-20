Teri Cole’s New Book, "Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About How Everybody Has Special Gifts They Can Use to Help Others
Bangor, PA, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Teri Cole, a medical technologist who also works as a reading interventionist for kids, has completed her most recent book “Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo”: a charming and delightful tale about a sweet old dog who is struggling to see how she is helpful.
“Bailey Boo the blind Cockapoo is feeling sad and useless around the house since she can’t see,” says Teri Cole. “With some help from her friends, she realizes how much she’s needed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Teri Cole’s book follows Bailey Boo, an elderly Cockapoo dog who lost her vision as she aged. She feels that since she can’t see, she can no longer help around the house. Her friend, Mr. Bird the parakeet, knows that Bailey Boo shouldn’t be doubting herself, so he takes her around the house to talk to some of her friends.
They run into Bernie Bernard the Saint Bernard lying by the desk in the office. He tells Bailey Boo that she is so helpful when she uses her super sense of smell to get his toys out from under the couch. Next, they see Babs the Burmese Cat lying on the windowsill. She explains how Bailey Boo’s sharp hearing can alert Babs to nearby mice. Bailey Boo had never viewed these things as helping before, and the change of perspective puts her in a much happier mood. “Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo” teaches young minds that everyone has unique abilities and talents they can use to help a friend.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bailey Boo: The Blind Cockapoo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
