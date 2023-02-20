Katie King’s Newly Released "Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations" is a Visually and Spiritually Stirring Collection of Affirmations
“Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie King, is an exercise in positivity and celebration of God’s wonder as readers reflect on the impactful imagery and affirmations found within.
New York, NY, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations”: an uplifting reading experience. “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations” is the creation of published author Katie King.
King shares, “Life Is a Love Story is a delicious journey into positive thinking and perhaps into changing your negative beliefs. Dwell over and over on the beautiful encouraging words of wisdom. It is poetry for the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie King’s new book features engaging photography produced by Les Roholt.
King and Roholt combine their talents to present readers with an enjoyable and uplifting opportunity for spiritual and personal reflection and growth.
Consumers can purchase “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
King shares, “Life Is a Love Story is a delicious journey into positive thinking and perhaps into changing your negative beliefs. Dwell over and over on the beautiful encouraging words of wisdom. It is poetry for the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katie King’s new book features engaging photography produced by Les Roholt.
King and Roholt combine their talents to present readers with an enjoyable and uplifting opportunity for spiritual and personal reflection and growth.
Consumers can purchase “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Is a Love Story: Arts and Affirmations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories