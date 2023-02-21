Richard S. Johnson’s Newly Released "Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story" is an Enjoyable Tale of Unexpected Meetings and a Growing Fondness
“Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard S. Johnson, is a charming fiction that follows the burgeoning love story of a man challenged with learning to cope with the recent death of his beloved wife and a woman on an unforeseen journey of faith.
Mechanicsburg, PA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story”: a heartwarming story of healing and self-discovery. “Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story” is the creation of published author Richard S. Johnson, a Vietnam combat vet who was born and raised in the Allegheny Mountains and maintained a home there until recently.
Johnson shares, “When Merry Morehouse, a city girl carrying a life-crushing secret, crashes into Doc Adams in the remote Allegheny Mountains, it initiates an experience that dramatically changes their lives. Betrayed by a trusted friend who backed out of their planned trip, Merry decides to become her big girl self and begins her first-ever camping trip. Lost at night and panic-stricken in sparsely populated mountains, she decides to head home. Turning around on a remote road, Merry crashes into a man who recently lost his beloved wife to cancer. She’s now alone with no protection, no car, and no place to stay.
“Doc Adams, a disabled combat vet in danger of being fired from his job, holds no romantic interest in another woman when he offers Merry an overnight stay at his isolated home. She fearfully accepts, and their personal beliefs become the foundation for initial arguments concerning God, guns, law enforcement, and news media reports. Discover how they quickly turn this into a warm, loving relationship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard S. Johnson’s new book brings readers a story of coping with loss and the spark of newfound love.
Johnson provides readers with an engaging fiction that draws readers in from the start following a fateful car accident.
Consumers can purchase “Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Impossible Beginnings: A Love Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
