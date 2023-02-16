David Woroboff Releases Scholarship Information for Entrepreneurs
Los Angeles Entrepreneur David Woroboff Gives Back With Scholarship Fund.
Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Student entrepreneurs aspiring to start businesses may apply for the David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. The David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs was open to all enterprising students. One student with ambitious plans to go into business for themselves will get $1,000 for their education. Students must submit an essay with a maximum word count of 1000, along with their full name, location, contact number, high school details, where they are currently enrolled, and general point average to apply@davidworoboffscholarship.com. The deadline for submission is on or before June 15, 2023. The student who will win the scholarship will be announced on July 15.
Having been a student entrepreneur, David Woroboff knows all too well the academic and financial difficulties that lie ahead for today's budding business leaders and is committed to doing all he can to help them. After achieving significant success for over three decades, he wants to give back by providing this scholarship for the next generation of young business leaders. American college students from everywhere may apply for the David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs immediately. High school seniors planning to study business at a university in the United States are also eligible to apply for this award. David's goal in establishing this fund is twofold: to raise public consciousness of the challenges students encounter when they invest in their education over several years in preparation for a career in entrepreneurship and to provide financial support to one such student. Mr. Woroboff recognizes the financial strain imposed on students with many years of schooling ahead of them as they prepare for careers as entrepreneurs. He would like to award hard-working students a $1,000 donation towards their tuition to ease some of that stress.
Since 1986, David Woroboff has used cutting-edge technology to increase safety and security for Americans. In addition to his ability to generate massive profits and oversee armies of A-listers, he also has a knack for rapid expansion in his executive roles. Proven track record of success in driving teams to exceptional performance, saving and growing businesses millions of dollars, and using non-traditional approaches to achieve these goals. Woroboff worked on top-secret federal communication technology at AT&T Bell Labs and served as Corporate Director of Strategy for Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Hughes Electronics. He has served as the Vice President of Pitney Bowes Software and the General Manager of the forward-thinking software business Attivio. Woroboff established 24/7 Call-A-Doc, now a pioneer in telemedicine and online mental health care.
Anyone studying business in the United States is welcome to apply for the David Woroboff scholarship program. To bring more attention to young people's difficulties while pursuing careers in entrepreneurship, he will award a bright student with a $1,000 prize. The one with the best essay will be considered for the scholarship. The finest original essay of fewer than one thousand words will be chosen as the winner. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2023, the scholarship recipient will be revealed. Students can fill out the form if they want more information about the David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs or have any queries. Mr. Woroboff encourages the students to become involved with his program.
