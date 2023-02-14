Homeinc Receives 2022 Best of Fort Lauderdale Award
Homeinc has been recognized for excellence in Fort Lauderdale, FL real estate.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc has been selected for the 2022 Best of Fort Lauderdale Award in the Real Estate Brokerage category by the Fort Lauderdale Award Program.
Each year, the Fort Lauderdale Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. These exceptional companies help make the Fort Lauderdale area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Fort Lauderdale Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Homeinc
Homeinc is a Florida-based wholesale real estate company with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando. The company is comprised of 25 employees, 20 of whom are licensed real estate professionals. Homeinc’s goal is to help make the selling process easier for home sellers in Florida and Georgia, no matter their situation. The company prides itself on purchasing homes in as-is condition while keeping closing costs low and eliminating commissions for sellers. Homeinc makes it easy to sell quickly and offers post-occupancy options.
The Fort Lauderdale Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Fort Lauderdale area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Fort Lauderdale Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.
Contact: Angela Letourneau
Email: angela@homeinc.com
www.homeinc.com
