BYD Announces Cube Pro Renewable Energy Storage Partnership with NV Energy and Energy Vault for Las Vegas Region
Pasadena, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced recently that a 543 MWh Cube Pro liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), integrated by Energy Vault, will be deployed by NV Energy outside of Las Vegas with construction on the project beginning in the second quarter of 2023.
NV Energy awarded the project to Energy Vault, and expects to begin commercial operation by the end of 2023.
The energy storage system is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy, including wind and solar power. The BYD Cube Pro BESS will be charged daily and is designed to send stored renewable energy to the grid during peak consumption hours, helping meet high demand.
"We are pleased to be involved in this significant project," BYD Senior Director of Business Development Michael Liu said. "This effort will be beneficial to residents of the Las Vegas region, and the entire state of Nevada."
“Energy Vault is excited to partner with NV Energy and BYD to integrate and deliver, on a turn-key basis, a mission critical BESS that will support Nevada’s largest electric provider in achieving its goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” said Omar Aoun, Vice President of Sales, North America at Energy Vault. “This collaboration proves the quality and flexibility of our services. Our ability to work with key players such as NV Energy and BYD will accelerate the delivery of one of the largest BESS in Nevada, which is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy to help meet the high demand during Nevada’s peak load hours.”
The BYD Cube Pro is the latest generation energy storage solution designed for larger utility-scale projects. At 2.6 MWh per unit, the Cube Pro utilizes a liquid-cooled battery system within its enclosure allowing for an 80% increase in energy density over previous generations.
BYD has been committed to the North America Energy Storage market for almost a decade, with the first MW-scale project deployed in the U.S. in 2011. It has remained a market leader since then with more than 4GWh delivered in the U.S and an additional 14GWh confirmed order to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.
About BYD
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 50,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD Community Relations Associate
+1 (661) 940-3250 ext. 72530
alexa.trujillo@byd.com
