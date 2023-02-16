Spencer Savings Bank Announces Promotion of Mercedes Pedrick to Senior Vice President and Director of Home Finance
Elmwood Park, NJ, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Mercedes Pedrick to Senior Vice President and Director of Home Finance. Mercedes has assumed leadership of the newly formed Home Finance group, which provides financing on all 1-4 family properties.
"We are pleased to announce the promotion of Mercedes M. Pedrick to Senior Vice President and Director of Home Finance,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO. “In her 30-year tenure with the bank, Mercedes has been a dedicated key member of the lending leadership team, successfully growing the residential mortgage portfolio to its present $433 million level with outstanding credit quality, which has withstood many business cycles.”
Pedrick has 50 years of industry experience and was instrumental in starting Spencer’s Mortgage Division. She first began her career in banking at Valley Savings Bank in 1972, where she worked for almost 20 years as Vice President of Residential Lending. At Spencer, she continues to lead a strong team and remains passionate and committed to serving her mortgage customers with excellence by providing them with exceptional products and service as they navigate the mortgage process. She resides in Bergen County, New Jersey and enjoys gardening, her pet dogs and traveling.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB):
201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
