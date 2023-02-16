Reid Supply Celebrates 75th Anniversary Year with Expanded Sales Team
Industrial parts distributor founded in 1948 continues to focus on customer service and manufacturing support with a newly expanded sales team.
Norton Shores, MI, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reid Supply, a division of Essentra, celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2023. Liberty Reid and his wife Gloria founded the company in 1948, delivering hard to find industrial parts to local machinists and manufacturers from the basement of their home. The family run business expanded steadily through the years, with customers across the United States. Reid Supply can offer industrial control knobs, handles, handwheels, workholding clamps, leveling feet and more. Visit reidsupply.com.
“Reid Supply is built on strong customer relationships, and to thank our customers for their business and support we have some promotions planned throughout the year,” notes Karen Hale, Marketing Manager at Reid Supply.
Reid’s focus on customer services was also the driving factor in a newly expanded sales team, including new Head of Sales Dave McCrossin, Hybrid Sales representative Jacki Sauser, and Business Development Reps Bill Rogers and Paul Maynard.
New Head of Sales Dave McCrossin has 22 years of leadership experience in industrial sales, operations, and supply chain, previously serving as EVP of Sales for Motor City Industrial and 20+ year District Manager for Fastenal in locations throughout the United States. “I’m excited to build on the legacy that Reid has created, our emphasis is getting out in the field to let manufacturers know we are here to support them in any way necessary.”
Jacki Sauser will act as a Hybrid Local Sales Rep, focused on spending time outside the office and onsite with customers as much as possible. Jacki has spent 15+ years in B2B industrial sales and purchasing, with previous experience at Baldor Electric Motors & Trane Heating and Cooling.
Paul Maynard joins as Business Development Rep for Grand Rapids and surrounding areas. Paul has over a decade of sales and management experience with a focus on industrial components.
Bill Rogers will serve as Business Development Rep for the Greater Detroit territory. Born and raised in Dearborn, MI, Bill has expertise in capital equipment and industrial product sales.
“Our customers are always our first priority, the expansion of our sales team just brings so much to the table with regard to experience. They can quickly identify cost saving opportunities or recommend solutions,” notes Simon Jones, General Manager.
Contact
Karen Hale
616-401-6155
reidsupply.com
