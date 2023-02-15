China Private Equity Report 2023
New York, NY, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- China’s private equity (“PE”) industry faced strong headwinds in 2022 due to factors including a slowing economy, COVID-19 restrictions, increased regulatory scrutiny, and higher prevailing interest rates globally which weighed on public market valuations. PE exits and fundraising had been challenging during the past year.
However, the China market underwent a dramatic change in recent months as the country's Zero-COVID policy was relaxed and borders were reopened. The Chinese government implemented measures to boost the economy and private sector investments. This report provides our perspectives on how these changes may impact PE activities and China M&A market in 2023.
The key takeaways in this report are:
• The unwinding of Zero-COVID policies will benefit sectors such as consumer, tourism, and property. China’s growth story will be back in focus and investor confidence in the Chinese economy will likely revive. Looking ahead, consumer & retail, manufacturing, energy & resources, life science & healthcare, and logistics & supply chain industries will likely attract the most attention.
• China M&A market involving Financial Sponsors will be dominated by China GP’s investments in domestic targets. We also expect to see an increase in GP outbound investments in 2023 to diversify their portfolio outside of China.
• Trade sales and IPOs were difficult in 2022, leading to delays in portfolio company exits and fundraising for PEs. In 2023, we expect to see a greater number of portfolio company exits, with more quality assets coming to the market. We expect tightened regulations and the long backlog for public listings will continue to pose difficulties for IPO exits, and mean trade sale will be a more prominent exit route for PEs in 2023.
• PEs will likely focus on returning capital to LPs through portfolio company exits in 2023. We expect that fundraising will remain relatively subdued this year, followed by more fundraising activity from 2024 onwards as PEs complete more exits - and need to replenish their capital for new investments.
Download the full report
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
bdapartners.com
However, the China market underwent a dramatic change in recent months as the country's Zero-COVID policy was relaxed and borders were reopened. The Chinese government implemented measures to boost the economy and private sector investments. This report provides our perspectives on how these changes may impact PE activities and China M&A market in 2023.
The key takeaways in this report are:
• The unwinding of Zero-COVID policies will benefit sectors such as consumer, tourism, and property. China’s growth story will be back in focus and investor confidence in the Chinese economy will likely revive. Looking ahead, consumer & retail, manufacturing, energy & resources, life science & healthcare, and logistics & supply chain industries will likely attract the most attention.
• China M&A market involving Financial Sponsors will be dominated by China GP’s investments in domestic targets. We also expect to see an increase in GP outbound investments in 2023 to diversify their portfolio outside of China.
• Trade sales and IPOs were difficult in 2022, leading to delays in portfolio company exits and fundraising for PEs. In 2023, we expect to see a greater number of portfolio company exits, with more quality assets coming to the market. We expect tightened regulations and the long backlog for public listings will continue to pose difficulties for IPO exits, and mean trade sale will be a more prominent exit route for PEs in 2023.
• PEs will likely focus on returning capital to LPs through portfolio company exits in 2023. We expect that fundraising will remain relatively subdued this year, followed by more fundraising activity from 2024 onwards as PEs complete more exits - and need to replenish their capital for new investments.
Download the full report
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories