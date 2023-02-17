Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Noah’s Adventure: The World Wide Wood Series - Book 1," by Mike Rymarz
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Noah’s Adventure," an illustrated children’s book by Mike Rymarz.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Noah’s Adventure":
When Noah moved to the sleepy village of Wychley, he never imagined that his life would change forever… Transported through the magical World Wide Wood, Noah arrives in Italy on a thrilling mission to find a missing piece from the Globe of Life. Thrown into a foreign land, with only a few clues to guide him, Noah must navigate his way around, overcome language issues, and locate the lost Globe piece.
What will Noah encounter on his journey?
Will he complete his task in time?
And, more importantly, will he make his way back to the World Wide Wood?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (93 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 0.53 x 19.84 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944978
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BV76QDSB
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/WWW1
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
When Mike Rymarz is not writing, he spends his free time topping up his general knowledge, learning about the world, and dreaming about where he will travel to next.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories