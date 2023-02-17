Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "RIN: The Elcian Saga - Book One," by Liam Harrison
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "RIN," a fantasy by Liam Harrison.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "RIN":
Rin was born a Nephilim. A soul from a race long since dead, now trapped within a world that hates her for being alive. As she wanders the lands of Elcia searching for answers she stumbles across a mysterious girl. A girl who may be the key to everything.
Hunted by those who would destroy her kind. Chased from every safe Haven. Rin presses on. With new found friends by her side, and the mysterious girl in her hand, they journey across Elcia to bring an end to the pain that tails them. To bring a lasting peace once more to the world.
But this peace may yet cost Rin everything.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (232 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.47 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945012
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVKRCFX7
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/RIN
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Liam Harrison has spent many years playing tabletop role-play games as a Games Master, crafting worlds for those joining me at the table to enjoy. The lands of Elcia are one such world, crafted over the last 8 years. Added to and adjusted, tailored, into the place it is now.
Rin's adventure is but the first of many stories to be told in this world, all the experiences of years of playing with friends around a table. The laughs, the tears and everything in between brought to the page.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
