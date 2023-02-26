Does Age Have an Impact on How We Store Our Files? NordLocker's Survey Says Yes.
Younger generations are less organized with their digital possessions but better at keeping track of unneeded files.
London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gen Z (1997 to 2012) are way less organized when it comes to their online possessions, such as files and folders, research by NordLocker reveals. In comparison to the older generation, Gen Z are 2½ times less likely to organize their files using folders. Almost 50% of Gen Z leave their files on the desktop without putting them in a specific folder, whereas only 18.7%of baby boomers (1946 to 1964) say they do the same.
Searching for files also differs
Another interesting observation is that when searching for a file, older generations tend to remember the exact location of the file, whereas Gen Z utilizes the search bar more often. Of Gen Z, 45% say they use the search bar when looking for a specific file, but only 27.3% of baby boomers do the same.
According to Tomas Smalakys, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordLocker, file organization is likely falling out of fashion because search algorithms are becoming extremely advanced and are widely adopted across digital platforms. “Google has trained us to use the magic search bar, which finds the needed information by simply writing a query. We notice that users expect this kind of functionality from almost everything that is developed these days.”
Gen Z is better at keeping track of unneeded files
The survey has also revealed that Gen Z is much more organized when it comes to deleting files. In fact, 22.5% of Gen Z say they delete their files on a weekly basis, while only 5.6% of baby boomers say they do the same. Instead, members of the older generation prefer deleting their files sporadically (35.6%).
Why is it important to organize your files?
Tomas Smalakys, CTO at NordLocker, emphasizes the importance of good digital habits and organization.
“It’s important to know what files you keep on your computer and what information you store in order to make sure that you properly secure the most sensitive information as well as control access to it.”
Moreover, our personal digital habits are also often replicated in the business environment. “We notice that people use the same passwords for their business and personal accounts, use the same devices, and manage their sensitive information in the same way whether it’s personal or business related. And while cyberattacks are scary for both individuals and businesses, the latter are attacked more often, simply because of the potential for profit.”
For the most sensitive information, the expert recommends using encrypted file storage.
Methodology
In November 2022, researchers surveyed over 1,000 US adults of varying ages and genders on their file organization habits.
About NordLocker
NordLocker, part of Nord Security, is the world’s first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com.
Methodology
In November 2022, researchers surveyed over 1,000 US adults of varying ages and genders on their file organization habits.
About NordLocker
NordLocker, part of Nord Security, is the world’s first end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com.
