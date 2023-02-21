Author Reinair White’s New Book, "The No Money Down System Investor," is a Powerful Tool for Those Seeking to Invest in Real Estate But Requiring Help in Crafting a Plan
Recent release “The No Money Down System Investor,” from Page Publishing author Reinair White, is a riveting tool to help readers devise a plan of action to enter into the real estate field and gain meaningful returns on their property investments. Drawing on his own professional experiences, White delivers an extensive dive into navigating the real estate game and actually achieving one's goals.
Norfolk, VA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reinair White, who has made a successful career for himself in the field of real estate, has completed his new book, “The No Money Down System Investor”: an eye-opening guide for those who are interested in making money through investing in repairing property to rent out and eventually resell.
White shares, “Imagine if you can buy a house. Rehab this house. Rent out this rehab house to a qualified renter. You then go to the bank and refinance this beautiful house. Pull some equity out, lower the APR, and then guess what? Repeat. Do it again. This may sound too good to be true but believe me, it’s happening every day. This book will be an eye-opener. It has the side effect of making you lots of money. Start reading now!”
Published by Page Publishing, Reinair White’s educational work is inspired by the author’s passion for helping others capitalize on real estate and create meaningful, realistic strategic systems to take part in the real estate game that anyone can achieve from the comfort of their own home. With White’s comprehensive and easily digestible action plans, “The No Money Down System investor” is the perfect tool for beginners and experienced real estate investors alike.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The No Money Down System Investor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
