Author Robert Enoch’s New Book, "Tomás y Sus Perros," is a Spellbinding Story Inspired by the Era of the Old West of a Boy and His Grandfather Who Run a Ranch Together
Recent release “Tomás y Sus Perros,” from Page Publishing author Robert Enoch, is a captivating and heartwarming Spanish-language story that follows a young boy named Tomás, who lives on a ranch with his grandfather. Together, along with their dogs, the two work together to overcome life's trials and struggles that accompany old west living.
Indianapolis, IN, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Enoch, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, and has an affinity for movies and books about the Old West, has completed his new book, “Tomás y Sus Perros”: a fascinating story of a young boy who lives and works on a ranch with his grandfather and their dogs, and finds success through hard work despite the challenges they face.
“Este libro es un cuento hermoso y de elevación, de las vidas de Tomás, un niño, su abuelo y sus perros de ganado australianos, en su rancho,” writes Enoch. “Enfrentando muchos desafíos y situaciones peligrosas. Por trabajar duro y con coraje, ellos tienen mucho éxito.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Enoch’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of stories about the Old West, and the author’s desire as a Spanish student to write a book in Spanish with a western theme for children, teenagers, and young families. Through his story, Enoch leads readers on a thrilling journey that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Tomás y Sus Perros” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Este libro es un cuento hermoso y de elevación, de las vidas de Tomás, un niño, su abuelo y sus perros de ganado australianos, en su rancho,” writes Enoch. “Enfrentando muchos desafíos y situaciones peligrosas. Por trabajar duro y con coraje, ellos tienen mucho éxito.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Enoch’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of stories about the Old West, and the author’s desire as a Spanish student to write a book in Spanish with a western theme for children, teenagers, and young families. Through his story, Enoch leads readers on a thrilling journey that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Tomás y Sus Perros” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories