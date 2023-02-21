Author Robert Enoch’s New Book, "Tomás y Sus Perros," is a Spellbinding Story Inspired by the Era of the Old West of a Boy and His Grandfather Who Run a Ranch Together

Recent release “Tomás y Sus Perros,” from Page Publishing author Robert Enoch, is a captivating and heartwarming Spanish-language story that follows a young boy named Tomás, who lives on a ranch with his grandfather. Together, along with their dogs, the two work together to overcome life's trials and struggles that accompany old west living.