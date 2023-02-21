Author Michelle Richard’s New Book, "Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup," Follows a Daisy Who Must Learn to be Kind to a New Flower That Moves Into Her Garden
Recent release “Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Richard, is an enthralling tale that centers around a charming daisy who enjoys undivided attention from her gardener. But when a new flower is planted nearby and ends up stealing the gardener's attention, Daisy will be forced to learn about friendship and sharing in order to get along with Buttercup.
North Adams, MA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Richard, a licensed educator who holds a Master of Education in history from Westfield University, has completed her new book, “Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup”: a charming book about a beautiful daisy flower who grows jealous when the woman who tends her garden begins giving most of her attention to a new addition in the flower bed.
“Daisy lives in a special garden with a diverse group of friends,” writes Richard. “The Gentle Woman cares for everyone, but Daisy is her favorite. One day, a new flower joins the garden, leaving Daisy unsure of her feelings about this new arrival. How will Daisy learn the true meaning of friendship?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Richard’s new book is a delightful story of inclusion and accepting others despite one’s differences. With vivid artwork and an engaging plot that readers of all ages can relate to, “Daisy’s Garden: Daisy and Buttercup” is a perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and teach the morals of inclusivity, trust, and friendship.
Readers can purchase “Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
