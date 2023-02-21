Author Michelle Richard’s New Book, "Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup," Follows a Daisy Who Must Learn to be Kind to a New Flower That Moves Into Her Garden

Recent release “Daisy's Garden: Daisy and Buttercup,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Richard, is an enthralling tale that centers around a charming daisy who enjoys undivided attention from her gardener. But when a new flower is planted nearby and ends up stealing the gardener's attention, Daisy will be forced to learn about friendship and sharing in order to get along with Buttercup.