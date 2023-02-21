Author Madison Esther Panti’s New Book, "Conquering Through It All," is a Riveting Novel That Introduces Several Couples Who Face Obstacles Together
Recent release “Conquering Through It All,” from Covenant Books author Madison Esther Panti, is a must-read fiction experience about three different couples, each facing life’s challenges when suddenly, they face the walls of Jericho tumbling down.
San Antonio, TX, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Madison Esther Panti, who is from Ghana in West Africa, has completed her new book, “Conquering Through It All”: a captivating novel that follows couples who hold fast that whatever good or bad fortune may come their way, they can always give it meaning and transform it into something of value.
The couples’ perseverance, focus, positive thinking, mindfulness, spirituality, social relationships, and meditation are all tested differently. As long as they feel pain, they are still alive. As long as they make mistakes, they are still human. And as long as they keep trying, there is still hope, trust, and forgiveness.
After completing a two-year college degree in Ghana, author Madison Esther Panti went into the banking workforce. She married at a tender age and bore a daughter who has been a blessing over the years. She migrated to the USA and pursued her desire in banking, graduating from Caliber Training Institute for Bankers in New York, New York. She followed her passion for banking and was promoted to supervisor and branch manager in New York and Dallas, Texas. She currently lives in San Antonio, Texas, and is still in the banking industry at the corporate office with one of the largest banks in the world.
Panti writes, “Tiffany turned to look at the time, and it was two in the morning.
She held Carl by his hands to give him comfort and started praying for him. It had become obvious that the man she said ‘I do’ to five years ago was no longer the same man lying next to her. It had been over three years since Carl stopped attending church. Everything about her husband had drastically changed; they acted like two strangers living under the same roof. A roof that used to be called a home was now a house.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Madison Esther Panti’s new book features memorable characters who stand out for the way they interact with the world around them. The way they choose to think, positive or negative, has a great impact on the outcome and is mirrored in everything they achieve, hence the importance of having a balanced outlook on life.
Readers can purchase “Conquering Through It All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
