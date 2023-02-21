Author Michael Hayden’s New Book, "Planet Myopia," Follows a Scientist Who Must Fight Back Against a New Fascist Government or be Complicit and Help in Their Plans
Recent release “Planet Myopia,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Hayden, is a riveting tale set in a dystopian future where the United States has been replaced with a dictatorship and scientists are conscripted to perfect the new government's hypersonic arsenal. Chris, one of these scientists, must choose to stand up against tyranny, or follow orders and succumb to the new regime.
New York, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hayden, who hails from Albuquerque, New Mexico, holds a master’s degree, and has been a member of the Futurist Society for much of his adult life, has completed his new book “Planet Myopia”: a captivating thriller set in a future where the United States has fallen into dictatorship, and an elite team of scientists is forced to perfect a dangerous weapon for their new fascist government where standing against the regime brings about dire consequences.
“A combination of extraordinary inventions and planetary mismanagement had hurled the world into a crisis by the year of 2060. Chris Williams was 109 years old and unusually healthy thanks to genetic engineering that had been provided by the United States government. He was chosen, like others, because of his high IQ and contributions to NASA. But during that time, he had watched his country collapse and watched his wife die a horrible death because of her courageous resistance to the recent dictatorship that had changed the United States to the United Republic of America (URA),” writes author Michael Hayden.
“Because of his aid to the government, Chris had enjoyed wealth and protection, but he was struggling with his passive nature and how it had resulted in unwilling contributions to a government for which he no longer believed. And he was haunted by his spinelessness when he needed to protect his wife and the principles she defended.”
Hayden continues, “Hypersonic weaponry had been perfected and made the world increasingly unsafe. Chris was being summoned to join an elite team of scientists to make them even more deadly from outer space. To make matters worse, artificial intelligence had become so sophisticated that it had recently escaped the control of humans, and it was demanding independence.
“While Chris was receiving visits in his dreams from an extraterrestrial creature, the world's militaries had admitted that aliens were present, and they seemed to be hovering above the planet like vultures,” writes Hayden.
“The elite scientific team chosen by the president to make weapons capable of obliterating his enemies did not agree with his ideologies. But trying to change direction would be dangerous and seemed impossible.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Hayden’s poignant and character-driven tale will follow Chris as he struggles to stand up for what he believes in, while grappling with the guilt of not doing so earlier to protect his wife. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Hayden weaves a stirring plot that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Planet Myopia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
