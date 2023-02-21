Author Michael Hayden’s New Book, "Planet Myopia," Follows a Scientist Who Must Fight Back Against a New Fascist Government or be Complicit and Help in Their Plans

Recent release “Planet Myopia,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Hayden, is a riveting tale set in a dystopian future where the United States has been replaced with a dictatorship and scientists are conscripted to perfect the new government's hypersonic arsenal. Chris, one of these scientists, must choose to stand up against tyranny, or follow orders and succumb to the new regime.