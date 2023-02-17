Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2023 Food Shippers of America Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Food Shippers of America Conference. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there!
Haddonfield, NJ, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Food Shippers of America Annual Conference will be held soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide will attend and serve as a sponsor.
The conference will be held at the J.W. Marriott Palm Desert in Palm Desert, California, from March 5 through 7.
On March 5t, Tucker Company Worldwide will host a Cocktail Welcome Reception at the Grove from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST.
Are you interested in getting to know Tucker on a more personal level? Experts from the Tucker Team will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Don't miss Tucker at the Food Shippers of America conference, the annual networking and business hub for food chain professionals.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About Food Shippers of America
FSA brings together a community of supply chain, transportation, logistics and warehousing professionals specifically focused on the food and beverage business. This conference features nationally recognized professional speakers, academic scholars, and high-level executives within the food and beverage industry. Learn more about FSA at foodshippers.org.
Contact
Tucker Company WorldwideContact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
