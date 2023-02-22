Author Mt. Tee’s New Book, "I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One," is an Exploration of the Impact That Losing a Deep Love Continues to Have on the Author
Recent release “I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mt. Tee, is an enthralling series of poems that reflect upon a love that slipped through the author's fingers, despite his best efforts to do all he could to save it. Each passage reveals how a love like the author's can be life changing, even if it's not meant to last.
New York, NY, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mt. Tee, a veteran of the 972nd Military Police Battalion of the Army National Guard who loves his family, God, and old-school values, has completed his new book, “I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One”: a captivating series of poems that speak directly from the author’s soul and the reveals the effects that a profound love can have on a person.
“As [I] mentioned in [my] first book titled ‘One Man's Love for One Woman’, all songs and poems were inspired by a recent breakup in [my] life,” writes Mt. Tee. “These books, which [I] titled ‘I Prayed for Love’ and ‘My True Love,’ is a continuation of the said relationship between [me] and the woman [I have] loved the deepest in [my] life and who [I] still loves till this day.”
Mt. Tee continues, “[I] still think of the woman as each day passes. The memories of the love [I] feel for this woman keep [me] tied to the feelings [I] have. This two-books-in-one will show the mixed feelings a relationship can cause, when you love someone more than anything you could ever imagine in life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mt. Tee’s passionate writings reveal the true story of one man’s deep love for a special woman that went astray, causing pain and heartache in its wake. Through his writings, Mt. Tee hopes to reveal to writers how love can change a person and encourage them to seek out a life changing love like he experienced.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; of the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
