Author Mt. Tee’s New Book, "I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One," is an Exploration of the Impact That Losing a Deep Love Continues to Have on the Author

Recent release “I Prayed for Love-My True Love: Two Books in One,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mt. Tee, is an enthralling series of poems that reflect upon a love that slipped through the author's fingers, despite his best efforts to do all he could to save it. Each passage reveals how a love like the author's can be life changing, even if it's not meant to last.