Jennifer Burke’s Newly Released "Heart of a Poet" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry That Explores the Myriad Facets of Love
“Heart of a Poet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Burke, is a compelling arrangement of emotionally and spiritually charged poetic works that encourage reflection and thankfulness to God.
Wichita, KS, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Heart of a Poet”: a thoughtful arrangement of deeply personal verse. “Heart of a Poet” is the creation of published author Jennifer Burke.
Burke shares, “The theme throughout the book is love and wanting to be loved and the deep need for it and how I expressed myself and the deep emotions I was going through.
“My writing was a way to convey the way I felt inside that I couldn’t verbalize. My poems were inspired by everyday things and observations, like people I knew and feelings I had for them and a pet I had. The poem ‘Lost Love’ was about a kitten I tried to nurse back to health.
“And some were just questions I asked myself or questions I would pose to someone else and my thankfulness to God and the changes that came from it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Burke’s new book will bring readers an engaging reading experience as Burke examines experiences and observations from life, love, and faith.
Burke shares in hopes of bringing readers thought-provoking and enjoyable reading material that is meant to give perspective on love’s many aspects.
Consumers can purchase “Heart of a Poet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heart of a Poet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
