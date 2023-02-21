Isabella Zuazua Castillo’s Newly Released "Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal" is an Enjoyable Tale of a Little Dog’s Journey to a Forever Home

“Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isabella Zuazua Castillo, is a warm, heartfelt story of hope for a dog who finds life on the streets to be a challenge following running away from a new home.