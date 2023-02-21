Isabella Zuazua Castillo’s Newly Released "Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal" is an Enjoyable Tale of a Little Dog’s Journey to a Forever Home
“Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isabella Zuazua Castillo, is a warm, heartfelt story of hope for a dog who finds life on the streets to be a challenge following running away from a new home.
Murrieta, CA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal”: a helpful reminder of the real needs of all animals. “Teddy: The Life and Times of a Little Seal” is the creation of published author Isabella Zuazua Castillo, a dedicated daughter and sister who resides in California.
Castillo shares, “In the outskirts of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, a mixed-breed puppy grows up in the loving home of Serene Balan and Oro Jas, alongside Niña, their pet mouse. Serene and Oro call him Chiquito (Spanish for tiny one), and he is happy…until Serene and Oro’s new baby, Reyes, develops a dog allergy, and they are forced to give him away to Serene’s easily excitable and old uncle, Virgilio. Virgilio lives in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, a three-hour long drive away from the household the dog is familiar with.
“But the dog escapes. The dog searches and searches until he finally realizes that Serene, Oro, and Reyes aren’t his family anymore. He doesn’t belong anywhere now.
“Will he continue to scavenge in the streets of Nogales, avoiding people and struggling to survive…forevermore? Or will he find a way to escape his seemingly doomed fate?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabella Zuazua Castillo’s new book is based on a true story.
Castillo shares a heartfelt message for rescue animals across the world as she recounts the story of Teddy’s journey.
