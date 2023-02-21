David Allen Campbell’s Newly Released "A Sheep’s Tale: Book 3 of The Seventieth Week Chronicles" is a Captivating Collision of Two Familiar Protagonists

“A Sheep’s Tale: Book 3 of The Seventieth Week Chronicles,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Allen Campbell, brings readers on a journey of unexpected twists of fate as readers are reunited with John and Techie and introduced to a young woman swept up in a chaotic world.